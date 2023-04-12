AI literacy might be ChatGPT’s biggest lesson for schools

When it launched last November, the chatbot became an instant hit among students, many of whom embraced it as a tool to write essays and finish homework. Some media outlets went as far as to declare that the college essay is dead.

Alarmed by an influx of AI-generated essays, schools around the world moved swiftly to ban the use of the technology.

But nearly half a year later, the outlook is a lot less bleak. For MIT Technology Review’s upcoming print issue on education, my colleague Will Douglas Heaven spoke to a number of educators who are now reevaluating what chatbots like ChatGPT mean for how we teach our kids. Many teachers now believe that far from being just a dream machine for cheaters, ChatGPT could actually help make education better. Read his story here.

What’s clear from Will’s story is that ChatGPT will change the way schools teach. But the biggest educational outcome from the technology might not be a new way of writing essays or homework. It’s AI literacy.

AI is becoming an increasingly integral part of our lives, and tech companies are rolling out AI-powered products at a breathtakingly fast pace. AI language models could become powerful productivity tools that we use every single day.

I’ve written a lot about the dangers associated with artificial intelligence, from biased avatar generators to the impossible task of detecting AI-generated text.

Every time I ask experts about what ordinary people can do to protect themselves from these types of harm, the answer is the same. They say there is an urgent need for the public to be better informed about how AI works and what its limitations are, in order to prevent ourselves from being fooled or harmed by a computer program.

Until now, the uptake of AI literacy schemes has been sluggish. But ChatGPT has forced many schools to quickly adapt and start teaching kids an ad hoc curriculum of AI 101.