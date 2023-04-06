These deep-sea “potatoes” could be the future of mining for renewable energy

I’ve been thinking a lot about the oceans recently, even before this aquarium trip, because there’s been growing buzz in the news about mining in the deep ocean.

Proponents say certain spots on the ocean floor could be a key source of some of the metals we need to build batteries and other technology that’s crucial for addressing climate change. But whether commercial efforts should go ahead is a source of growing controversy: there’s a lot of uncertainty about how they might affect ecosystems, and a lot of politics at play.

A UN group just finished up meetings last week to try to sort all this out, and there could be some key actions on deep-sea mining this summer that you should know about. So this week, let’s talk about mining and the ocean.

Why mine in the ocean?

To transform our world to address climate change, we need a lot of stuff: lithium for batteries, rare-earth elements like neodymium and dysprosium for wind turbines, copper for, well, basically everything.

We’re not exactly going to run out of any of these key materials: the planet has plenty of the resources we need to build clean energy infrastructure. But mining is a huge and complicated undertaking, so the question is whether we can access what we need quickly and cheaply enough.