The Download: Turkey’s EV ambitions, and making AI fair for artists

2023 is a big year for Turkey, with both the republic’s 100-year-anniversary and a high-stakes election coming up. It’s also the year when the country is set to start shipping its first domestic electric vehicle, a symbol of future economic growth.

There are a lot of similarities between the path China took and the path Turkey is now on. Both countries are automotive powerhouses that aren’t satisfied with staying at the lower end of the auto supply chain. EVs offer the chance to enter a new and fast-growing market.

The key difference is that China is already ahead in the EV race, while Turkey has just entered it. That’s why Turkey isn’t going it alone. It’s partnering with Farasis, one of China’s top battery companies, heralding the next step in the two countries’ already close economic relationship. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

