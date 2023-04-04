The complex math of counterfactuals could help Spotify pick your next favorite song

The basic idea behind counterfactuals is to ask what would have happened in a situation had certain things been different. It’s like rewinding the world, changing a few crucial details, and then hitting play to see what happens. By tweaking the right things, it’s possible to separate true causation from correlation and coincidence.

“Understanding cause and effect is super important for decision making,” says Ciaran Gilligan-Lee, leader of the Causal Inference Research Lab at Spotify, who co-developed the model. “You want to understand what impact a choice you take now will have on the future.”

In Spotify’s case, that might mean choosing what songs to show you or when artists should drop a new album. Spotify isn’t yet using counterfactuals, says Gilligan-Lee. “But they could help answer questions that we deal with every day.”

Counterfactuals are intuitive. People often make sense of the world by imagining how things would have played out if this had happened instead of that. But they are monstrous put into math.

“Counterfactuals are very strange-looking statistical objects,” says Gilligan-Lee. “They’re weird things to contemplate. You’re asking the likelihood of something occurring given that it didn’t occur.”

Gilligan-Lee and his coauthors started working together after reading about each other’s work in a MIT Technology Review story. They based their model on a theoretical framework for counterfactuals called twin networks.

Twin networks were invented in the 1990s by the computer scientists Andrew Balke and Judea Pearl. In 2011, Pearl won the Turing Award—computer science’s Nobel Prize—for his work on causal reasoning and artificial intelligence.

Pearl and Balke used twin networks to work through a handful of simple examples, says Gilligan-Lee. But applying the mathematical framework to larger and more complicated real-world cases by hand is hard.