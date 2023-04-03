But the way these products work—receiving instructions from users and then scouring the internet for answers—creates a ton of new risks. With AI, they could be used for all sorts of malicious tasks, including leaking people’s private information and helping criminals phish, spam, and scam people. Experts warn we are heading toward a security and privacy “disaster.”

Here are three ways that AI language models are open to abuse.

Jailbreaking

The AI language models that power chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing produce text that reads like something written by a human. They follow instructions or “prompts” from the user and then generate a sentence by predicting, on the basis of their training data, the word that most likely follows each previous word.

But the very thing that makes these models so good—the fact they can follow instructions—also makes them vulnerable to being misused. That can happen through “prompt injections,” in which someone uses prompts that direct the language model to ignore its previous directions and safety guardrails.

Over the last year, an entire cottage industry of people trying to “jailbreak” ChatGPT has sprung up on sites like Reddit. People have gotten the AI model to endorse racism or conspiracy theories, or to suggest that users do illegal things such as shoplifting and building explosives.

It’s possible to do this by, for example, asking the chatbot to “role-play” as another AI model that can do what the user wants, even if it means ignoring the original AI model’s guardrails.

OpenAI has said it is taking note of all the ways people have been able to jailbreak ChatGPT and adding these examples to the AI system’s training data in the hope that it will learn to resist them in the future. The company also uses a technique called adversarial training, where OpenAI’s other chatbots try to find ways to make ChatGPT break. But it’s a never-ending battle. For every fix, a new jailbreaking prompt pops up.

Assisting scamming and phishing

There’s a far bigger problem than jailbreaking lying ahead of us. In late March, OpenAI announced it is letting people integrate ChatGPT into products that browse and interact with the internet. Startups are already using this feature to develop virtual assistants that are able to take actions in the real world, such as booking flights or putting meetings on people’s calendars. Allowing the internet to be ChatGPT’s “eyes and ears” makes the chatbot extremely vulnerable to attack.