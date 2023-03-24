Fostering innovation through a culture of curiosity

And I think it's also the opportunity because when you're able to shift the team into thinking about, ah, I'm not just delivering a piece of hardware, I'm actually empowering the employee, I'm actually making it easier for someone to do their job. I'm making it easier for our partners to work with us and get a single pane of glass and look across the set of services that they're getting from Lenovo, that's when it really becomes much more self-starting because then the teams naturally ask the questions. It's not just let me get something out the door, it's how do I properly engage and stay engaged with our clients and ultimately the end users who are benefiting from the services that we are doing. The second aspect also I touched on, which is the notion of scalability. As you think about not just serving one customer as an internal IT team, but plural customers, then you also have to elevate your thinking about how you can start to have the concept of platforms and repeatable delivery and reusable solutions.

Here I think an illustrative example would be around our hybrid cloud offering, and it very much started as an internal, Hey, we are trying to navigate the landscape for Lenovo of how do we use public and private cloud in the appropriate places so that we get the right mix of performance, cost efficiency as well as data localization and regulatory compliance. And we did that for ourselves. And it turns out again, there was commercial interest in the marketplace from our customers. And so as soon as we understood other people had the need, we also had to say, well, what aspects of what we did for Lenovo on hybrid cloud are really relevant and what's the core of what attracts customers to us for discussing our hybrid cloud solutions and figuring out how to make that repeatable?

So a quick recap on that, I think one is shifting the team to think in the mindset of business language and outcomes because that naturally gives an outlet and activates the curiosity in the right direction of business value delivery. And then the second outcome or the second aspect is really the opportunity to think more broadly in terms of scaling some of the innovation. It really forces you to raise the game and ask questions about what's repeatable and how do you architect for that.

Laurel: That's really interesting. And with this though, Lenovo has a long history of innovation, clearly with the products that you bring to market. But also, in general, there's always been that long history of innovation coming from internal experimentations, although the way that you are describing it is a bit different. So how do you, as Lenovo, encourage that kind of internal experimentation, adoption of emerging technologies, in a safe area for employees?

Art: Yeah, what a great question. There's a lot to unpack there. Maybe I'll pick a couple of facets as we've thought about this and we're by no means perfect, but I think part of it is the commitment to the journey. So the first one starts at the company level where as a technology company, we fundamentally believe the investments in R&D and in technology exploration, they're what's going to drive the long-term future. And so we know we made it one of the top-tier corporate strategic pillars. We're very public that we want to double our R&D spending in the space of three years from last year. And we've made a very public commitment to hire more than 12,000 R&D employees across the company. And so right away, because from our chairman and CEO down to our executive committee, to all of our leadership team, that's what we talk about.

Immediately employees have a sense that technology is the future. And as a company, we're committed to this. So we're putting our budgets, our resources, and we're putting our money where our mouths are. And so I think that's number one. So already mentally people understand it's important, so that helps prime them to have the right mindset. And from there we just reinforce in as many locations and at many levels as possible. So for example, shifting the process, we want to enhance it within IT and my own team. We were traditionally rewarded on delivering large projects. So big transformation that would take multiple years, hundreds of millions of dollars, impact tens of thousands of employees, partners, suppliers across the world, and we still need that. And the insight and the additional step was, well, we don't want to get rid of that. We also want to add on and shift the mix.

And as you know, innovation starts smaller. It's not possible that everything immediately is something that's billions of dollars and thousands of employees and dozens of countries around the world. You have to seed these things. And so we had to be very deliberate about creating processes and on-ramps that said, well, here's a new way. If you want to try something innovative, we're not going to put you through the same process of applying for $10,000 to seed something as we would for $10 million on a major corporate strategic initiative. And so that was another signal to the team of offering on-ramps to innovation that are much lower overhead and making it easier and removing barriers. Because what we found also as an insight is not that employees didn't want to, but if you tried to use the wrong process, if you wanted to use a process geared for scale and volume versus for agility and speed and entrepreneurship, that doesn't work.

And so not having the right process was an inhibitor. Removing that helped unleash the creativity. The other part I'll talk about is culture. How do we value and give feedback visibly to employees and our broader ecosystem about this? So we started recognizing we had to not just put resources there, we had to spend time in our management system. And so we would talk up what were the latest innovations. I would create time during the staff meetings to review new initiatives. We would create incentives, and those are financial as well as non-financial, because sometimes it takes a little bit of an adventures award. Sometimes that gets people excited. Other times it's the ability to have lunch with the business sponsor or with myself or the leadership team to give visibility and say, Hey, we care about this. It's not just the big wins on enterprise-wide because we recognize the innovative things are the ones that will ultimately be the seeds that grow up.