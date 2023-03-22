The bearable mediocrity of Baidu’s ChatGPT competitor

By that time, the launch had been met with an almost overwhelming wave of disappointment. Chinese publications with testing access ridiculed the chatbot’s performance, social media users mocked it with memes, and Baidu’s stock dropped by 6.4%. (If you missed the news, don’t worry: I wrote a story summarizing the day’s highlights and letdowns.)

But a curious thing has happened since last week’s launch: Ernie Bot’s reputation seems to have bounced back. Baidu’s stock price rebounded by 15.7% on Friday. More Chinese reporters gained access to the chatbot and published more moderate reviews.

“The market rationalized and realized: Even [though] Ernie didn’t wow us, it’s probably good enough for the Chinese market,” says Jennifer Zhu Scott, a Hong Kong–based deep-tech venture capital investor and founder of IN. Capital.

I’ve warmed up to it too. I was pretty disappointed at first, primarily because Baidu only showed pre-recorded demonstrations of the chatbot at the event, which didn’t suggest a lot of confidence in the technology. But the more I’ve read about other testers’ interactions with Ernie Bot, the more it seems like a decent upgrade on Baidu’s previous models and certainly one fair-size step toward ChatGPT.

It actually performs very much the way ChatGPT does: Ernie Bot also likes to talk in a weirdly formal tone and list answers in bullet points and numbered lists. It has a basic command of historical facts, works of literature, and internet trends but sometimes gets the details wrong. When asked questions about harmful information or politically sensitive topics, it awkwardly shies away from giving an answer. But it also has image-making capabilities, unlike ChatGPT. On that score it may not be as sophisticated as Stable Diffusion or Midjourney, but it does seem much better than first-generation models like DALL·E.

Is this a big enough step for the Chinese market?

There’s a popular phrase in China’s science and tech world today: 弯道超车, to overtake another car on a bend. While it’s clear that the US is still the world leader in science and innovation, the Chinese government and companies often hope that with the advantage of a large market, more accessible data, and direct government support, they can quickly bridge the technology gap in a short amount of time and even overtake the US. Artificial intelligence is one area the Chinese tech industry is targeting, and even the US side has become worried about competition.