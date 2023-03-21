How AI experts are using GPT-4

Unlike OpenAI’s viral hit ChatGPT, which is freely accessible to the general public, GPT-4 is currently accessible only to developers. It’s still early days for the tech, and it’ll take a while for it to feed through into new products and services. Still, people are already testing its capabilities out in the open. Here are my top picks of the fun ways they’re doing that.

Hustling

In an example that went viral on Twitter, Jackson Greathouse Fall, a brand designer, asked GPT-4 to make as much money as possible with an initial budget of $100. Fall said he acted as a “human liaison” and bought anything the computer program told him to.

GPT-4 suggested he set up an affiliate marketing site to make money by promoting links to other products (in this instance, eco-friendly ones). Fall then asked GPT-4 to come up with prompts that would allow him to create a logo using OpenAI image-generating AI system DALL-E 2. Fall also asked GPT-4 to generate content and allocate money for social media advertising.

The stunt attracted lots of attention from people on social media wanting to invest in his GPT-4-inspired marketing business, and Fall ended up with $1,378.84 cash on hand. This is obviously a publicity stunt, but it’s also a cool example of how the AI system can be used to help people come up with ideas.

Productivity

Big tech companies really want you to use AI at work. This is probably the way most people will experience and play around with the new technology. Microsoft wants you to use GPT-4 in its Office suite to summarize documents and help with PowerPoint presentations—just as we predicted in January, which already seems like eons ago.

Not so coincidentally, Google announced it will embed similar AI tech in its office products, including Google Docs and Gmail. That will help people draft emails, proofread texts, and generate images for presentations.