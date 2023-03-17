The Download: China’s version of ChatGPT, and protecting our brain data

Yesterday, Robin Li, Baidu’s cofounder and CEO, took the stage in Beijing to showcase the company’s new large language model, Ernie Bot.

He showed off pre-recorded examples of what the chatbot can do, including solving math questions, writing marketing copy, and answering questions about Chinese literature.

The Chinese public has been hungry for a ChatGPT alternative; both OpenAI and the Chinese government have barred individuals in China from using the American chatbot. But Ernie Bot’s release felt comparatively rushed, and Li repeatedly said that the system is still imperfect. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

