Tech that aims to read your mind and probe your memories is already here

Very much so. The hardcore BCI [brain-computer interface] folks who are working on serious implanted [devices] to revolutionize and improve health will say … you’re not picking up much real information. The signal is distorted by noise—muscle twitches and hair, for example. But that doesn’t mean that there’s no signal. There are still meaningful things that you can pick up. I think people dismiss it at their peril. They don’t know about what’s happening in the field—the advances and how rapidly they’re coming.

In the book, you give a few examples of how these technologies are already being used by employers. Some devices are used to monitor how awake and alert truck drivers are, for example.

That’s not such a terrible use, from my perspective. You can balance the interest of mental privacy of the individual against societal interest, and keeping others on the road safe, and keeping the driver safe.

And giving employees the tools to have real-time neurofeedback [being able to monitor your own brain activity] to understand their own stress or attention levels is also starting to become widespread. If it’s given to individuals to use for themselves as a tool of self-reflection and improvement, I don’t find that to be problematic.

The problem comes if it’s used as a mandatory tool, and employers gather data to make decisions about hiring, firing, and promotions. They turn it into a kind of productivity score. Then I think it becomes really insidious and problematic. It undermines trust … and can make the workplace dehumanizing.

You also describe how corporations and governments might use our brain data. I was especially intrigued by the idea of targeted dream incubation …