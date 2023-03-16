The Download: flying cars, and not-so-OpenAI

Some companies think it’s time the aviation industry got a makeover, and many are betting it’ll come in the form of eVTOLs: electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles.

There are hundreds of companies working to bring the small aircrafts that take off and land like a helicopter and fly like a plane to the skies. If they gain regulatory approval, they could change how we think about flight.

But that’s a big “if,” and there are other questions for the industry to answer before these new flying vehicles become a reality. So, how close are today’s eVTOLs to taking off, and is any of this a good idea for the climate? Our climate reporter Casey Crownhart has been digging into the truth behind the claims. Read the full story.

