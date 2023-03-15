The Download: GPT-4 is here, and metaverse marriages

OpenAI has finally unveiled GPT-4, a next-generation large language model that was rumored to be in development for much of last year. The company's last surprise hit, ChatGPT, was always going to be a hard act to follow, but OpenAI has made GPT-4 even bigger and better.

Yet how much bigger and why it’s better, OpenAI won’t say. GPT-4 is the most secretive release the company has ever put out, marking its transition from nonprofit lab to for-profit tech firm.

What we do know is that GPT-4 is a multimodal large language model, which means it can respond to both text and images. Read the full story.

—Will Douglas Heaven

These people just got married in the Taco Bell metaverse

Last month, Sheel Mohnot and Amruta Godbole got married. This was no ordinary wedding, though. It was hosted on Decentraland, a virtual platform, and sponsored by Taco Bell.

Mohnot is a big fan of Taco Bell, so they entered a competition for the company to pay for the technical aspects of a virtual wedding—the avatars, the production, and more. They won. In return, it plastered its brand everywhere.