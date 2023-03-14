Sponsored
SAP and Infosys collaborate to make the world a better place through sustainability
Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."
Christian Butzlaff, chief sustainability solution architect at SAP, and Aryesh Kumar from Infosys, discuss how SAP and Infosys are collaborating on sustainability to help organizations improve their business processes and accelerate their journey toward becoming sustainable enterprises.
