Sponsored
The “Future of Work 2023” report
Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."
"Future of Work 2023," a global research report by Infosys, talks about how diversifying talent pools, improving skills development, and using digital tools automation can generate up to $1.4 trillion in revenue and $282 billion in new profit. It highlights how the workplace of the 21st century will see more hybrid working and digital engagement.
Click here to continue.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
How Rust went from a side project to the world’s most-loved programming language
For decades, coders wrote critical systems in C and C++. Now they turn to Rust.
The inside story of how ChatGPT was built from the people who made it
Exclusive conversations that take us behind the scenes of a cultural phenomenon.
Design thinking was supposed to fix the world. Where did it go wrong?
An approach that promised to democratize design may have done the opposite.
These scientists used CRISPR to put an alligator gene into catfish
The resulting fish appear to be more resistant to disease and could improve commercial production—should they ever be approved.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.