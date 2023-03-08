The Download: Sam Altman’s big longevity bet, and how CRISPR is changing lives

When a startup called Retro Biosciences eased out of stealth mode in mid-2022, it announced it had secured $180 million to bankroll an audacious mission: to add 10 years to the average human lifespan.

The business has always been vague about where its money had come from. Now MIT Technology Reveal can reveal that the entire sum was put up by Sam Altman, the 37-year-old startup guru and investor who is CEO of OpenAI.

The amount is among the largest ever invested by an individual into a startup pursuing human longevity, and will fund Retro’s “aggressive mission” to stall aging, or even reverse it. Read the full story.

—Antonio Regalado

If you’d like to read more about OpenAI:

+ Read the inside story of how ChatGPT was built from the people who made it.

+ Sam Altman: This is what I learned from DALL-E 2.

Forget designer babies. Here’s how CRISPR is really changing lives