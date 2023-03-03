The idea of using a “three-parent baby” technique for infertility just got a boost

And there’s another silver lining to the results. They add to growing evidence that the “three-parent” technique might help treat infertility and shed light on why some people struggle to conceive.

For years, scientists have scoffed at the idea of using this technology for infertility. But now they are changing their minds. Let’s take a look at why.

First, a recap. The “three-parent” technology is so called because it uses genes from three people to create an embryo. Almost all of the DNA in our cells resides in the nucleus, but we have a miniature second genome—a string of 37 genes housed in our mitochondria.

Mitochondria are tiny organelles that supply our cells with energy. They float around in the cytoplasm, the fluid that surrounds the nucleus. Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) is only passed through the maternal line—all of your mtDNA comes from your genetic mother.

Sometimes these genes can carry mutations that cause diseases. Mitochondrial diseases, although rare, can affect multiple organs, and they can be severe. Some are fatal. People who carry mtDNA mutations in their eggs risk passing along disease to their children. Some of these children don’t survive long after birth.

In an attempt to avoid this, scientists developed mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT). The idea is to create an embryo where the DNA comes from the nucleus of one would-be parent’s egg and the sperm of another, but the mtDNA comes from a donor. There are a few ways of doing this, but they all involve putting the parents’ nuclear DNA into the cytoplasm of a donor’s egg, which may or may not be fertilized. The result is an embryo with DNA from three people.

In 2016, I reported the birth of the first baby created using one of these approaches: it involved transferring the DNA of a woman’s nucleus into the egg of a donor, which had its own nucleus removed. The baby, a little boy, was born to a woman who carried mitochondrial genes for a disease called Leigh syndrome. Her first two children had died from the disease. But the boy was born healthy.