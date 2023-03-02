Three-parent baby technique could create babies at risk of severe disease

But it might not always be successful. MIT Technology Review can reveal two cases in which babies conceived with the procedure have shown what scientists call “reversion.” In both cases, the proportion of mitochondrial genes from the child’s mother has increased over time, from less than 1% in both embryos to around 50% in one baby and 72% in another.

Fortunately, both babies were born to parents without genes for mitochondrial disease; they were using the technique to treat infertility. But the scientists behind the work believe that around one in five babies born using the three-parent technique could eventually inherit high levels of their mothers’ mitochondrial genes. For babies born to people with disease-causing mutations, this could spell disaster—leaving them with devastating and potentially fatal illness.

The findings are making some clinics reconsider the use of the technology for mitochondrial diseases, at least until they understand why reversion is happening. “These mitochondrial diseases have devastating consequences,” says Björn Heindryckx at Ghent University in Belgium, who has been exploring the treatment for years. “We should not continue with this.”

“It’s dangerous to offer this procedure [for mitochondrial diseases],” says Pavlo Mazur, an embryologist based in Kyiv, Ukraine, who has seen one of these cases firsthand.

Three-parent babies

Mitochondria are little “energy factories” that float around in the cytoplasm of our cells. While most of our DNA is housed in the nucleus of a cell, a tiny fraction resides in mitochondria. This mitochondrial DNA, or mtDNA, is only passed down from mothers to their children.

This becomes a problem when the mtDNA carries a disease-causing mutation. Mitochondrial diseases are rare, affecting around 1 in 4,300 people in the US. And researchers are still working out how many of these cases are caused by mutations in mtDNA, as opposed to other genetic changes. But they can have serious effects, including blindness, anemia, heart problems, and deafness. Some are fatal.

To avoid this, scientists have developed techniques that allow them to use mtDNA from a donor, along with DNA from a mother and father. These are generally called mitochondrial replacement therapies, or MRT.

There are a few different ways of doing this, but most teams use one of two approaches. Some scoop out the nuclei of two eggs, one from a prospective parent and one from a donor. Then they put the would-be parent’s nucleus into the egg of the donor, which still contains the cytoplasm, the fluid outside the nucleus that holds the mitochondria. The resulting egg can then be fertilized with sperm, creating an embryo that technically has three genetic parents.