The Download: hydrogen’s potential, and Twitter’s terrorism accusations

Hydrogen is often heralded as a climate hero because when it’s used as a fuel in things like buses or steel production, there are no direct carbon emissions to worry about. As the world tries to cut down on our use of fossil fuels, there could be plenty of new demand for this carbon-free energy source.



But how hydrogen is made could determine just how helpful it is. Last week, the European Commission released rules that define what it means for hydrogen to be green. But what does that mean, exactly, and how could we produce it? Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart



Casey’s story is from The Spark, her weekly climate newsletter giving you the inside track on all things energy. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Wednesday.

New report: Generative AI in industrial design and engineering

Generative AI has the potential to transform industrial design and engineering, making it more important than ever for leaders in those industries to stay ahead. So MIT Technology Review has created a new research report that highlights the potential benefits—and pitfalls— of this new technology.

The report includes two case studies from leading industrial and engineering companies that are already applying generative AI to their work—and a ton of takeaways and best practices from industry leaders. It is available now to download for $195.