    Sponsored

    Estimating impact of data breaches on brands and defining a future-ready strategy

    February 22, 2023

    Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."

    Infosys-MIT lockup logo image

    Brands must safeguard themselves against potential threats and consider security a priority. Watch the discussion between industry leaders—Vishal Salvi from Infosys, Bill Mew from The Crisis Team, and Ameya Kapnadak from Interbrand—on the Infosys Brand Study, specifically concerning cybersecurity.

    Click here to continue.

