The Download: introducing The Design Issue

—Allison Arieff, editorial director of print

Good design has a habit of making things simple—sometimes too simple. You may look at the first iPod, for example, and marvel at its minimalist elegance without having to consider who designed it, where it was made and by whom, or even how long it would work.

Now, the design profession has been awakened to questions it hadn’t been asking before: Who is this for? Who is benefiting from it (and who or what might be harmed by it)? Who is being excluded? Have we explored the unintended consequences? Are we solving the right problem?

These are just some of the questions we were thinking about when we were (yes) designing this latest print issue of MIT Technology Review, which features what you will see are not typical “design” stories. What they reveal is the astonishing breadth of what falls under the umbrella of design today.

Here’s just a few of the stories you can delve into:

+ Take a trip to the oldest corner of the metaverse—Ultima Online.

+ How Rust rapidly rose from obscurity to become the world’s most beloved programming language.