EV batteries are the next point of tension between China and the US

To bring the Michigan plant to fruition, Ford has been careful from the beginning. The deal it struck with CATL ensured that the Chinese company would not get any stake in the plant or ability to control it. Instead, Ford is merely licensing CATL’s technology to make batteries for itself. This also helps Ford’s production qualify for subsidies in Biden’s ambitious industrial policy plan, the Inflation Reduction Act.

But that doesn’t seem to be enough when China has become one of the most divisive issues in US politics. In January, the governor of Virginia, whose state had been considered as a site for the Ford battery plant, pulled out of the running, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party.” After Ford and CATL settled on building it in Michigan, Senator Marco Rubio, known for his hawkish stance on China, wrote publicly to ask the federal government, particularly the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, to review the deal.

Rubio’s request likely has no grounds because CFIUS is designed to block certain business deals that involve ownership stakes, real estate transactions, or handover of technologies, says Martin Chorzempa, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a think tank in Washington, DC. “I have yet to see any indication that the CATL-Ford deal involves CATL making an equity investment in an existing US business or having CATL purchase any land, so I struggle to see how CFIUS would have any jurisdiction over this deal,” he says.

But Rubio won’t be the last powerful person to bring politics into the business of battery tech. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that China itself is going to review the deal on a national security basis, concerned that CATL would be oversharing core technologies and costing China its advantage on EV batteries.

My conversations with several EV experts suggest there’s one sure take-away from the news of the CATL-Ford deal: though batteries have been shielded from geopolitical frictions for a long time, the increase in attention on the energy transition around the world is catapulting it into the spotlight, and China’s dominance in EVs makes it an inevitable player in the field. The unstable US-China relationship surely is not going to help, either. Soon enough, batteries (and the materials to make them) will become the new semiconductors.

Do you think the politicization of battery tech is inevitable? Let me know your thoughts at zeyi@technologyreview.com.

Catch up with China

1. TikTok reported 125 million monthly active users in the EU in the past six months. It also plans to add two more data centers in the region to store user data locally. (Reuters $)