Entering the software economy

And then the other is, cultures don’t integrate. Again, touched on this before, talent is a key thing. Software economy companies tend to have different cultures than businesses from other parts of the economy. And it’s pretty important that that’s recognized and there are strategies for dealing with it or else the talent won’t be as innovative, will have high attrition risk because—I’ll leave and start a competitor. We’ve seen that play out. Company gets acquired, people run out their non-compete or their retention bonus for a year, then they all go and start another company, and that other company does it even better.

One thing you’ll find in software is the first guys to do it are usually not the winners. In fact, often you may not know the first guys or gals. The second time around is usually better. Why? Because you learn from your mistakes. Or better yet, you learn from someone else’s mistakes. You have a model to work from. The first time you’re designing a mobile phone, you’re the first guys, you got to figure it all out. The second time, you’re learning from the guys who got it like 60% right, but 40% wrong.

The time before, in the web browser space, it wasn’t the first guys who won. In the mobile phone space, it wasn’t the first guys who won. In the desktop computing space, it wasn’t the first guys who won. It’s usually the second or third. So that’s a pretty common theme and often people who were on those first teams that learned, and they go start the second teams. And if you have that talent and you let it walk out the door, shame on you.

So trying to be the ones that put yourself out of business versus letting your former employees figure out how to do it is always a good idea. And I think the best companies do that. They form teams, they give them some autonomy, and they say, “Can you go build the next generation of our product rather than a competitor? Go build it.” And then that’s how companies reinvent themselves and mitigate the risk of the talent culture or the innovation culture walking out the door or springing up somewhere else.

Laurel: It certainly helps to have that history as perspective now, but looking forward into the future, how will private equity help shape the technology landscape in the next few years?

Jeff: So I mean, look, it’s a little bit of the Wild West. Private equity has never been so dominant in tech. I mean it’s hard to believe, but if you go back 12, 13, 14 years, maybe even 10, there was almost no private equity investing in tech. Private equity firms didn’t understand tech; they didn’t understand all the things I mentioned. Why the high gross margins? Why the high growth rates? I’m scared of companies going from 100 to zero; I know they can go from zero to 100. I don’t understand all this intangible IP that I can’t touch and feel. It’s not in the factory, it’s not an inventory. There was very little investing in tech and then there were some deals done 10, 15 years ago that were the first tech deals, big take-privates. And then more firms got into it, and then some specialized firms started doing only tech. And now tech private equity is a big part of our economy and the capital markets.

Some numbers that might be interesting to people. Last year in 2021, there were 129 tech IPOs for $70 billion, and actually a small fraction of that in 2022—so far, only 19 deals for $1.6 billion because of the market corrections. And if we look at buyouts, there were almost as many—in 2021 there were 139 buyouts, actually a little more, for $50 billion. But in 2022, this market actually was so white-hot at the beginning of the year that there were 99 deals for $60 billion. So there were 80 more tech take-privates than there were IPOs in 2022. That represents 43% of the deals, by value in 2019 and by number, were in the tech economy.

So tech is dominating the capital markets and private equity and tech are becoming a substantive portion of the capital markets. More so, the drastic change has been on the private side, and people realize there are companies now that have gone private, public, private, public, private, public, bounce back and forth, because there are things you can do as a private company that you can’t do as a public company. The quarterly financials make it hard to do things like a SaaS transformation, to go from big upfront contracts to recurring revenue. Makes it hard to do big investments in new products, makes it hard to spend a lot of money on R&D [research and development], or a lot of money on R versus the D, development and maintenance. A lot of these are things that people find are easier to do as a private company, outside of having to report every quarter and disclose everything you’re doing to the public. Thus, you are seeing this cycle that private equity is just a pretty meaningful part of the capital markets for tech companies overall. And we’re doing bigger and bigger deals.