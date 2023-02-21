The Download: China’s EV dominance, and making ChatGPT safer

Before most people could realize what was happening, China became a world leader in electric vehicles. And the momentum hasn’t slowed: In just the past two years, the number of EVs sold annually in the country grew from 1.3 million to a whopping 6.8 million.

The industry is growing at a speed that has surprised even the most experienced observers, giving China’s auto industry sustained growth during the pandemic. It has also boosted the country in its quest to become one of the world's climate policy leaders.

But the story of how the sector got here is about more than just Chinese state policy. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

How OpenAI is trying to make ChatGPT safer and less biased

Have you been threatened by an AI chatbot yet? Over the past week it seems like almost every news outlet has tried Microsoft’s Bing AI search and found that the chatbot makes up stupid and creepy stuff. OpenAI, the startup behind the chatbot’s language technology, has also gotten a lot of (likely baseless) heat from conservatives in the US who have accused its chatbot ChatGPT of having a “woke” bias.

All this outrage is finally having an impact, and OpenAI has realized it needs to do more to reassure the public. Our senior AI reporter Melissa Heikkilä spoke to two AI policy researchers at OpenAI to hear more about how the company is making ChatGPT safer and less nuts. Read the full story.