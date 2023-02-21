Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: Feature story

    The numbers that couldn’t be ignored

    In 1994, Professor Nancy Hopkins and 15 other tenured women in the School of Science set in motion a deep data dive that got MIT to recognize and finally address widespread discrimination against women on the faculty.

    February 21, 2023
    &quot;&quot;
    Nancy Hopkins (center) stands with Salvador Luria (left) and David Baltimore at the MIT Cancer Center in the 1980s.MIT Museum

    Please return to this page on or after February 27 to read an excerpt adapted from The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Kate Zernike. The book will go on sale on February 28, and the publisher has requested that we wait until the 27th to post the excerpt.

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023

    Every year, we pick the 10 technologies that matter the most right now. We look for advances that will have a big impact on our lives and break down why they matter.

    A startup says it’s begun releasing particles into the atmosphere, in an effort to tweak the climate

    Make Sunsets is already attempting to earn revenue for geoengineering, a move likely to provoke widespread criticism.

    Roomba testers feel misled after intimate images ended up on Facebook

    An MIT Technology Review investigation recently revealed how images of a minor and a tester on the toilet ended up on social media. iRobot said it had consent to collect this kind of data from inside homes—but participants say otherwise.

    How Rust went from a side project to the world’s most-loved programming language

    For decades, coders wrote critical systems in C and C++. Now they turn to Rust.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.