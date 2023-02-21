A warm welcome
You know you’ve arrived at MIT when you get your own banner in the Infinite Corridor.
Sally Kornbluth officially began her tenure as MIT’s 18th president on January 1. A welcome banner—in Duke blue, presumably to ease her transition to 02139—greeted her in Lobby 7 as she began taking her first sips from the firehose. Here’s her video hello to the MIT community:
