    Seen on campus

    A warm welcome

    You know you’ve arrived at MIT when you get your own banner in the Infinite Corridor.

    February 21, 2023
    Sally Kornbluth stands under a &quot;Welcome Home Sally&quot; banner in Lobby 7
    Melanie Gonick

    Sally Kornbluth officially began her tenure as MIT’s 18th president on January 1. A welcome banner—in Duke blue, presumably to ease her transition to 02139—greeted her in Lobby 7 as she began taking her first sips from the firehose. Here’s her video hello to the MIT community:

