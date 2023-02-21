Limits of climate change
A “stabilizing feedback” mechanism acts to keep global temperatures in check—but not fast enough to help us.
Earth’s climate has undergone some big changes, from global volcanism to planet-cooling ice ages. And yet life, for the last 3.7 billion years, has kept on beating.
Now a study by MIT researchers confirms something long suspected: that a “stabilizing feedback” mechanism keeps global temperatures within a habitable range. The likely key is the slow and steady weathering of silicate rocks, which involves chemical reactions that draw carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and into ocean sediments.
The researchers applied a mathematical analysis to data that record changes in average global temperatures over the last 66 million years. They found that there appears to be a consistent pattern in which temperature swings are dampened over hundreds of thousands of years, similar to the time scales over which silicate weathering is predicted to act.
“On the one hand, it’s good because we know that today’s global warming will eventually be canceled out through this stabilizing feedback,” says graduate student Constantin Arnscheidt, a coauthor of the study. “But on the other hand, it will take hundreds of thousands of years to happen, so not fast enough to solve our present-day issues.”
Keep Reading
Most Popular
10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023
A startup says it’s begun releasing particles into the atmosphere, in an effort to tweak the climate
Make Sunsets is already attempting to earn revenue for geoengineering, a move likely to provoke widespread criticism.
Roomba testers feel misled after intimate images ended up on Facebook
An MIT Technology Review investigation recently revealed how images of a minor and a tester on the toilet ended up on social media. iRobot said it had consent to collect this kind of data from inside homes—but participants say otherwise.
How Rust went from a side project to the world’s most-loved programming language
For decades, coders wrote critical systems in C and C++. Now they turn to Rust.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.