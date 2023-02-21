The rogue vintner of Manhattan

It didn’t take long before Jiji decided to try his hand at winemaking. He had no training—he worked as a professor of mechanical engineering at the City College of New York, not as a sommelier or vintner. But what he lacked in experience he made up for in curiosity, tenacity, and the sense that he could figure out anything he set his mind to.

Soon, he was collecting agricultural brochures from the Cornell Cooperative Extension office and stocking up on equipment like a hand-cranked crusher and de-stemmer and large glass fermentation bottles. He began using a refractometer to test sugar levels in the grapes to determine the best time to harvest them, and eventually he designed a pulley system to help with harvesting.

It took a bit for Jiji to figure out which rules from the winemaking books he definitely needed to heed and which he could apply more loosely. But as he made mistakes and tweaked his practices, he found himself hooked.

“I don’t jump from A to B to C to D, try something and get bored. I’m not like that. My experience has been, all my life: You stick with it, you achieve it,” Jiji says, sitting in the backyard below his Niagara grapevine on a sunny fall day. “I don’t like to give up.”

Both Jiji and his vine seem to have embraced this approach. In the three decades since it first bore fruit, the little grapevine—supplemented by a single cutting from the original—has grown into a behemoth that snakes up the back of Jiji’s four-story townhouse, past the small iron balcony on the third floor, and onto the roof (hence the need for the pulley system). In 1984, the first year he made wine, Jiji’s undertaking yielded enough for 24 half-bottles of white. Although the vine has produced as much as 700 pounds of grapes and 150 full bottles of wine in a single season, it typically yields 400 pounds and 60 to 80 bottles a year today.

When his vine began dropping leaves into a neighbor’s yard, he redirected it toward his third-floor balcony, and it continued to his roof. Jiji picks the harvest date after graphing the grapes’ average sugar content, which he begins monitoring in August. BETH PERKINS

And Chateau Latif, as Vera dubbed the enterprise in a play on the name of the prestigious Château Lafite, has turned into an unexpectedly central part of Jiji’s life. His basement has become a makeshift wine cellar containing hundreds of bottles that date back to the ’80s—with hand-painted labels he designed himself. His rooftop is shaded by vine-laden trellises. And his home has become the annual gathering place for a revolving group of family, friends, and neighbors who come together to harvest the grapes every year.

Since he doesn’t have a license to sell and ship the wine—something the self-described “bootlegger” did for a brief while before realizing he needed a permit—most of the bottles are given away to the vibrant intergenerational community he has gathered around himself over the years.

Paige Finkelstein ’14 is just one of many people who’ve been pulled into Jiji’s orbit by his winemaking endeavors. Having seen him profiled on a local TV news station and learned he was a fellow MIT grad, she reached out and the two struck up a friendship, realizing they had both lived in the same dorm—Burton House—60 years apart. Since meeting, they’ve bonded over email exchanges about entrepreneurship and via in-person Shabbat dinners. Late last summer, Finkelstein joined the harvest for the first time, and she’s volunteered to climb onto the rooftop to prune the vine in the winter, too.