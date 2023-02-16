The Download: K-pop activists, and the future of search

But while these announcements gave a glimpse of what’s next for search, to get the full picture we need to look beyond these companies. Search is set to become more crowded and varied. That’s because, under the radar, a new wave of startups have been playing with many of the same chatbot-enhanced search tools for months. Read the full story.

—Will Douglas Heaven

If you want to learn more about this topic, read this piece from Melissa Heikkilä about why you shouldn’t trust AI search engines.

Huge EVs are far from perfect, but they could still help fight climate change.

A handful of electric-vehicle commercials aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and all of them had one thing in common: the vehicles featured were massive.

In the US, cars are already big, and they’re getting bigger. Now, in the name of addressing climate change, companies are catering to America’s obsession with giant vehicles, advertising the same trucks and SUVs we know and love—but electrified.

Giving people what they want could be key to boosting EV adoption. But big EVs could come with a climate cost. Read the full story.