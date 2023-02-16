How K-pop fans are shaping elections around the globe

Analysts warned that the election could tip Chile into a spiral of political and economic collapse following several years of political uprisings similar to the events that underpinned Bolsonaro’s ascent.

“I had a panic attack, anxiety,” says Jorquera, at the thought that “this fascist is going to win.” She knew she had to do something. So she thought: “What do I have? K-pop fandoms.”

Jorquera, now 33, is a scholar of Korean pop culture and also a “Kpoper,” the local spelling for the term describing fans of K-pop music—a catchy genre emphasizing choreography and elaborate performances that originated in South Korea in 1992 and has since exploded around the globe through bands like Girls Generation, EXO, BTS, and Blackpink.

In South Korea, K-pop groups or “idols” debut weekly on network television shows, battling other bands to win media play. Fans campaign online for their favorites and research how many Spotify streams, YouTube views, album sales, or social media mentions a group needs in order to have a song top the charts or win an award. They have also long donated to charities, often to commemorate an idol’s birthday, a group anniversary, or an album release, but both performers and fans largely avoided politics.

Jorquera believed she could mobilize this same dedication to affect the outcome of Chile’s election. She rounded up five other fans from Twitter and her social circle to rally—not around a new song, but around Gabriel Boric, the 36-year-old former student leader and left-wing candidate who was running against Kast.

With three weeks until the election, the newly organized “Kpopers for Boric” launched digital campaigns, threw community-­building events, and ran voter information drives. To drive more votes to Boric, they deployed tactics they’d learned from years of campaigning online for their favorite music idols.

“K-pop fans are global citizens. We have the power to make idols and groups popular. We should use that same power for our political issues and causes,” Jorquera says.

K-pop fans in the US had made headlines in 2020 when they reserved tickets for one of Donald Trump’s rallies and then neglected to show up—leaving the president to face a nearly empty auditorium. During America’s civil unrest after Minnesota police killed George Floyd on camera, BTS donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter; its fandom, known as BTS Army, matched the donation in 24 hours.