The Download: untrustworthy AI, and Rust’s origin story

Last week was the week chatbot-powered search engines were supposed to arrive. The idea is for AI bots to generate chatty answers to our questions, instead of just returning lists of links. But things… are not going according to plan.

Straight after Microsoft let people poke around with its new ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine, people found that it responded to some questions with incorrect answers. Google had an embarrassing moment when scientists spotted a factual error in its own advertisement for its chatbot Bard, which wiped $100 billion off its share price.

The problem is that AI language models are simply not ready to be used like this at this scale. They have no knowledge of what the sentences they spew actually mean—making it incredibly dangerous to combine them with search. Read the full story.

—Melissa Heikkilä

Melissa’s story is from The Algorithm, her weekly newsletter giving you the inside track on all things AI. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Monday.

How Rust went from a side project to the world’s most-loved programming language

Many software projects emerge because—somewhere out there—a programmer had a personal problem to solve.