Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in

    Sponsored

    Spirit AeroSystems transforms its engineering with a model-based enterprise

    February 14, 2023

    Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."

    Infosys-MIT lockup logo image

    Sivakumar Balasubramanian, vice president of factory support engineering at Spirit AeroSystems, talks to Infosys about the need for transformation in the aerospace industry and how a strong technology backbone that delivers a single source of truth can help build an intelligent model-based enterprise.

    Click here to continue.

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    A Roomba recorded a woman on the toilet. How did screenshots end up on Facebook?

    Robot vacuum companies say your images are safe, but a sprawling global supply chain for data from our devices creates risk.

    10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023

    Every year, we pick the 10 technologies that matter the most right now. We look for advances that will have a big impact on our lives and break down why they matter.

    A startup says it’s begun releasing particles into the atmosphere, in an effort to tweak the climate

    Make Sunsets is already attempting to earn revenue for geoengineering, a move likely to provoke widespread criticism.

    Roomba testers feel misled after intimate images ended up on Facebook

    An MIT Technology Review investigation recently revealed how images of a minor and a tester on the toilet ended up on social media. iRobot said it had consent to collect this kind of data from inside homes—but participants say otherwise.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.