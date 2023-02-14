Sponsored
Riding a KONE elevator gets fun with flow connectivity and cloud services
KONE is tying the physical and digital worlds together to create new value for its customers and users. Hotels can now use KONE technology to create personalized experiences for guests, such as offering the ability to summon an elevator from a smartphone.
