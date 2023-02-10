We don’t need to panic about a bird flu pandemic—yet

What’s less clear is how the virus then spreads back and forth between wild and farmed birds. This seems to happen every year as migrating birds travel along their international flyways, bringing viruses from one region of the world to another and back again.

But last year was different. Instead of seeing seasonal spikes in the virus, we’ve seen prolonged outbreaks, says Ward. The virus seems to have hung around—probably in the environment or in the birds themselves.

This is devastating news on its own. Millions of birds have died. In the US, over 58 million birds have been affected by the virus since the start of last year. Some have tested positive for the virus. Others have been members of an affected flock. The vast majority of these have been commercially farmed poultry, but wild birds have also been badly hit. Take the near-threatened Dalmatian pelican, for example. In 2022, the virus killed off 10% of the global population of these birds.

There’s another concern. The virus appears to have already undergone some kind of mutation that enables it to infect more birds, says Ward. What if a future strain can spread between people?

Spread of the virus between other mammals could be a likely intermediate step between bird-to-bird and human-to-human transmission. Which is why the report of an outbreak in a mink farm in Spain last month rang alarm bells. We’ve also heard reports of bird flu in many other mammalian species, including bears, skunks, raccoons, seals, bobcats, and red foxes in the US, and foxes, otters, and seals in the UK.