The climate solution beneath your feet

But there are also less glamorous pieces of solving climate change. Take building materials, for example. The world’s most used material, by mass, is cement. And it’s sort of a climate nightmare, responsible for about 8% of global greenhouse-gas emissions.

The good news is a handful of companies are working to turn around cement’s climate impact. They might not have the pizzazz of a robot, but I’ve been noticing some really fascinating innovations in this field, including some big announcements over the last few weeks. So let’s dive into cement, explore why it matters for climate, and look at the deep technology that might be required to fix this common material.

Foundations

Before we get into details, let’s get some definitions straight. Cement is basically glue for buildings. Its job is to bind materials together so we can build things. Cement is mixed with water and sand or gravel to make concrete, which hardens and can be used for buildings or driveways.

There are two major reasons why cement is such a climate nightmare. The first one is that the process of making it usually involves ridiculously high temperatures, around 1,400 °C. Getting to those temperatures typically requires burning something, usually fossil fuels like coal. Other heavy industries like steel production run into this same problem.

But another major challenge with cutting climate impact of cement comes down to the fundamental chemistry of lime, one of its key ingredients. (Stick with me, I promise this will be worth it!)