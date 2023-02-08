The Download: inside our chaotic brains, and small nuclear reactors

The news: Our brains exist in a state somewhere between stability and chaos as they help us make sense of the world, according to recordings of brain activity taken from volunteers over the course of a week.

What it means: As we go from reading a book to chatting with a friend, for example, our brains shift from one semi-stable state to another—but only after chaotically zipping through multiple other states in a pattern that looks completely random.

Why it’s important: Understanding how our brains restore some degree of stability after chaos could help us work out how to treat disorders at either end of this spectrum. Too much chaos is probably what happens when a person has a seizure, whereas too much stability might leave a person comatose. Read the full story.

—Jessica Hamzelou



We were promised smaller nuclear reactors. Where are they?



For over a decade, we’ve heard that small reactors could be a big part of nuclear power’s future. In theory, small modular reactors (SMRs) could solve some of the major challenges of traditional nuclear power, making plants quicker and cheaper to build and safer to operate.

Oregon-based NuScale recently became the first company of its kind to clear one of the final regulatory hurdles before the company can build its reactors in the US. But even as SMRs promise to speed up construction timelines for nuclear power, the path has been full of delays and cost hikes—and there’s still a whole lot of streamlining to do before they become commonplace. Read the full story.