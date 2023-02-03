The Download: fighting pregnancy misinformation, and the ethics of organ donations

Across India, an all-women cadre of 1 million community health-care workers are responsible for making public health care accessible to people from remote areas and marginalized communities.

These workers counsel pregnant women and ensure they receive proper science-backed health care. Many are turning to WhatsApp as a means to combat the medical misinformation that is rampant across the country and to navigate sensitive medical situations, particularly regarding pregnancy. Their approach has surprisingly good results. Read the full story.



—Sanket Jain

A Massachusetts bill could allow prisoners to swap their organs for their freedom

What is the value of a human organ? A disturbing proposed change to the law in Massachusetts could give incarcerated people the opportunity to swap their body parts for reduced prison sentences.

Prisoners who donate one of their organs or their bone marrow could be rewarded with anywhere between 60 and 365 days off their sentence if this bill were to pass. Its cosponsors are touting it as a way to broaden the pool of donors for much-needed organs. But laws like this one are the wrong way to go about increasing organ donation. Read the full story.

—Jessica Hamzelou

