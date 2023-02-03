How Indian health-care workers use WhatsApp to save pregnant women

Experience told Terdale that countering Koli’s beliefs without context could backfire. “If you tell someone they are wrong, then people don’t listen,” she says.

Indeed, when Terdale told Koli that her understanding was unscientific, Koli wasn’t convinced. Instead, Koli asked if she knew of any doctor who could confirm if it was a male fetus, even though the Indian government banned prenatal sex-determination tests in 1994 in response to the high rate of abortions of female fetuses.

So Terdale began doing the tricky work of probing why Koli believed this. After several rounds of trust-building conversations, Terdale learned that Koli was a victim of domestic violence and sexual abuse because her first child had been female. “My in-laws taunt me every day for giving birth to a girl,” Koli told her. “It has been so traumatic that I won’t be able to survive if it’s another girl child.”

After, Koli’s requests to get a prenatal sex determination became more frequent, and Terdale decided to turn to the most accessible and discreet way to help her: WhatsApp. She sent Koli “scientific videos of what decides the biological sex of a child,” but “none of it made sense to her,” says Terdale. “The videos were in English, but I am sure the animation helped to a certain extent.” After further digital and in-person interventions, Terdale was finally able to convince Koli she wasn’t responsible for the sex of the child.

Terdale is one of many ASHAs across the country who are turning to WhatsApp as a means to combat medical misinformation and navigate sensitive medical situations, particularly regarding pregnancy. Even though ASHAs weren’t trained to do this, are paid very little, and are at the mercy of India’s poor health-care infrastructure, the approach has had surprisingly good results. In 2006, India’s maternal mortality rate was 254 deaths per 100,000 live births, one of the highest in the world. By 2020, ASHAs had helped slash the maternal mortality rate by over 60%, to 96 per 100,000 live births. This is particularly significant, because for a rural population of 833 million, India only has 763 functioning district hospitals, with just under 27,000 doctors.