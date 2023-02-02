The Download: CRISPR crops, and busting renewables myths

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Remember Amazon’s drone delivery program?

It’s still struggling to take off. (The Information $)



2 These videos show how Iran violently suppresses protests

Security forces are beating and opening fire on civilians. (WP $)

+ Thousands of demonstrators continue to rail against authorities, though. (WSJ $)



3 Whisper is ChatGPT’s quieter cousin

The accuracy of the transcription model, also made by OpenAI, is near-perfect. (New Yorker $)

+ ChatGPT is launching a subscription tier for $20 a month. (Gizmodo)

+ Microsoft’s wasted no time integrating ChatGPT into Teams. (Reuters)

+ OpenAI is a real breeding ground for AI talent. (The Information $)

+ People are already using ChatGPT to create workout plans. (MIT Technology Review)



4 The crucial role satellites will play in space warfare 🛰️

They collect data to reveal rivals’ locations and weapons systems. (Wired $)

+ How to fight a war in space (and get away with it) (MIT Technology Review)

5 Instagram’s founders have launched a AI-aggregated news app

They believe Artifact can bust the news echo chambers popularized by Twitter. (FT $)

6 We don’t fully know how psychedelics can alter our brains

All the more reason to exercise caution before you expand your mind. (The Atlantic $)

+ Mind-altering substances are being overhyped as wonder drugs. (MIT Technology Review)



7 Are you ready to feel the metaverse?

Haptic tech is the next step to making immersive experiences more life-like. (Economist $)

+ Meanwhile, Meta’s metaverse labs are still hemorrhaging money. (Insider $)



8 Forget 3D-printers, this is a 3D-printing factory

It’s all about scale, baby. (Bloomberg $)

+ Meet the designers printing houses out of salt and clay. (MIT Technology Review)



9 Voice-dictated text messages are riddled with errors

Goof duck interpreting them! (WSJ $)

10 TikTok’s ‘lucky girl syndrome’ is just another term for manifesting 🍀

Gen Z has discovered the power of positive thinking. (Vox)

+ Tiktok’s ‘dark psychology’ trend sounds a lot like gaslighting to me. (Vice)

Quote of the day