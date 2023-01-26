How Roomba tester’s private images ended up on Facebook

Albert Fox Cahn: I think this is yet another wake up call that regulators and legislators are way behind in actually enacting the sort of privacy protections we need.

Albert Fox Cahn: My name's Albert Fox Cahn. I'm the Executive Director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project.

Albert Fox Cahn: Right now it's the Wild West and companies are kind of making up their own policies as they go along for what counts as a ethical policy for this type of research and development, and, you know, quite frankly, they should not be trusted to set their own ground rules and we see exactly why with this sort of debacle, because here you have a company getting its own employees to sign these ludicrous consent agreements that are just completely lopsided. Are, to my view, almost so bad that they could be unenforceable all while the government is basically taking a hands off approach on what sort of privacy protection should be in place.

Jennifer: He’s an anti-surveillance lawyer… a fellow at Yale and with Harvard’s Kennedy School.

And he describes his work as constantly fighting back against the new ways people's data gets taken or used against them.

Albert Fox Cahn: What we see in here are terms that are designed to protect the privacy of the product, that are designed to protect the intellectual property of iRobot, but actually have no protections at all for the people who have these devices in their home. One of the things that's really just infuriating for me about this is you have people who are using these devices in homes where it's almost certain that a third party is going to be videotaped and there's no provision for consent from that third party. One person is signing off for every single person who lives in that home, who visits that home, whose images might be recorded from within the home. And additionally, you have all these legal fictions in here like, oh, I guarantee that no minor will be recorded as part of this. Even though as far as we know, there's no actual provision to make sure that people aren't using these in houses where there are children.

Jennifer: And in the US, it’s anyone's guess how this data will be handled.

Albert Fox Cahn: When you compare this to the situation we have in Europe where you actually have, you know, comprehensive privacy legislation where you have, you know, active enforcement agencies and regulators that are constantly pushing back at the way companies are behaving. And you have active trade unions that would prevent this sort of a testing regime with a employee most likely. You know, it's night and day.