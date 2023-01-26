The Download: ChatGPT workout plans, and cleaning up aviation

—Casey Crownhart



Casey’s story is from The Spark, her weekly newsletter covering the latest climate and energy news. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Wednesday.

New report: Generative AI in industrial design and engineering

Generative AI could transform industrial design and engineering, making it more important than ever for leaders in those industries to stay ahead. So MIT Technology Review has created a new research report that highlights the opportunities—and potential pitfalls— of this new technology.

The report includes two case studies from leading industrial and engineering companies that are already applying generative AI to their work—and a ton of takeaways and best practices from industry leaders. It is available now for $195.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 Donald Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram

Meta says it’ll add safety measures to deter future “repeat offenses.” (NYT $)

+ Trump and Facebook are both struggling to stay relevant. (WP $)

+ Trump hasn’t retracted any comments that led to him being banned. (Vox)

+ The reinstatement isn’t exactly surprising. (The Atlantic $)

+ Won’t someone spare a thought for Truth Social? (Axios)



2 We still don’t know how covid affects the brain

But research is shedding light on more effective treatments. (New Scientist $)

+ China is struggling to meet demand for coffins as covid deaths rise. (BBC)



3 The FBI is probing Snapchat’s role in fentanyl deaths

Victims’ families say dealers sell the pills over the platform. (Bloomberg $)



4 The US Supreme Court wants to shake up the internet

Whatever the outcome, plenty of people will be unhappy. (New Yorker $)



5 Google and Microsoft are reigniting an old rivalry

It’s the latest installment of Big Tech’s AI arms race. (FT $)

+ Microsoft’s Satya Nadella understands what’s at stake. (Economist $)

+ What’s next for AI. (MIT Technology Review)



6 You can be 18 again, for $2 million

Biotech fanatic Brian Johnson doesn’t care if you don’t believe it. (Bloomberg $)

+ How scientists want to make you young again. (MIT Technology Review)



7 This souped-up SUV is a killing machine

It’s also doing nothing to alleviate pollution. (The Guardian)

+ Tesla’s Cybertruck production won’t ramp up until next year. (The Verge)



8 Surviving a nuclear blast hinges on finding the right kind of shelter

An enclosed space is the best place to be. (Wired $)

+ Nuclear power is still a hard sell these days. (Undark)



9 Meet the teacher embracing ChatGPT

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. (NPR)



10 If a catfish steals your photos, there’s a silver lining

It may mean you’re hot enough for them to want to impersonate you. (Vice)