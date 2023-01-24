The Download: some good climate news, and a revolutionary new chip design

In the past, economic downturns have shut off the funding taps for AI research. These periods are called “AI winters.” But this time we’re seeing something totally different. AI research is still extremely hot, and it’s continuing to make big leaps in progress—even as tech companies have started tightening their belts. Read the full story.

1 Elon Musk has defended his controversial tweet in court

He insists his proposal to take Tesla private at $420 a share wasn’t a weed joke. (The Verge)

+ Tesla investors claim they lost billions because of the tweet. (WP $)

+ Musk says his SpaceX stake could have funded a buyout. (Reuters)

+ Meanwhile, Twitter is being sued over its UK HQ's unpaid rent. (Bloomberg $)



2 Microsoft plans to invest billions into OpenAI

Just days after it confirmed plans to lay off 10,000 workers. (CNN)

+ It’s undeniably a major coup for Microsoft’s AI credentials. (Vox)

+ CEO Satya Nadella first invested in OpenAI back in 2019. (The Information $)

+ Here’s how Microsoft could use ChatGPT. (MIT Technology Review)



3 Silicon Valley has run out of cheap money

It’s tough for even the biggest players at the moment. (NYT $)

+ All these layoffs are especially bad news for the metaverse. (Insider $)

+ Spotify is the latest company to announce it’s cutting jobs. (Engadget)



4 Crypto investors are going it alone

They’re withdrawing their holdings from exchanges to their own wallets. (Reuters)

+ What it’s like to investigate super rich fraudsters. (The Guardian)



5 US banks’ green credentials are being assessed

The Federal Reserve wants to know how they’ll handle climate emergencies. (Vox)



6 The US Government is poised to sue Google

Over the company’s digital ad dominance. (Bloomberg $)



7 What will it take to make electric vehicles truly mainstream? 🚗

Customers need to be convinced the rewards outweigh the potential risks. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ In theory, EV owners could help to prop up the power grid. (Wired $)

+ Why EVs won’t replace hybrid cars anytime soon. (MIT Technology Review)



8 What it’s like to be the only person with a medical condition

It’s not much fun to be in a situation where no one else is known to have the exact same genetic mutation as you. (New Yorker $)



9 Spare a thought for the sneaker resellers 👟

Bot crackdowns and a potential recession spell tough times ahead. (Insider $)



10 Corecore is taking over TikTok

It’s an oddly beautiful expression of existential angst. Vice)

+ What’s up with TikTok, exactly? (Wired $)

