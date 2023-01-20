The Download: hydrogen-powered planes, and abortion pills

The news: In a record trip for low-carbon aviation, a startup has completed a test flight of a 19-seat aircraft powered in part by hydrogen fuel cells. ZeroAvia, a leader in developing hydrogen-electric systems for planes, flew its largest plane to date for around 10 minutes after taking off from Cotswold Airport in the UK.

How they did it: During the flight, the plane’s left engines were powered by a combination of hydrogen fuel cells and batteries, while the right side relied on the fossil fuel kerosene.



Why it matters: It’s a significant step for zero-emissions flight. Aviation accounts for about 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and the industry is growing. Hydrogen fuel cells represent one possible route that might reduce emissions from the aviation industry—and ZeroAvia is confident it’s on track for a commercial launch in 2025. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

TR10: Abortion pills via telemedicine

Access to abortion care has narrowed dramatically in the US post-Roe. But there’s been one big shift in the other direction: the ability to access care without leaving home.



In 2021, during the pandemic, the US Food and Drug Administration temporarily allowed healthcare providers to mail patients two pills—mifepristone and misoprostol—that, when taken together, can induce an abortion.



A year later, the US Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right, and nonprofits and startups stepped up to meet the surging demand for the pills. Access to medication abortion is not a solved problem. However, the foresight of these organizations brought care to many at a critical time. Read about the shifting stakes of obtaining abortion pills over telemedicine.

Abortion pills via telemedicine is one of MIT Technology Review’s 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2023. Read over the rest of the list, and vote in our poll to decide what our final 11th technology should be.