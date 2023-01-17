The Download: battery recycling, and how AI might revamp Microsoft Office

Microsoft is reportedly eyeing a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the startup that created the viral chatbot ChatGPT, and is planning to integrate it into Office products and Bing search.



This is a big deal. If successful, it will bring powerful AI tools to the masses. So what would ChatGPT-powered Microsoft products look like? While neither Microsoft or OpenAI were willing to answer our questions, we know enough to make some informed, intelligent guesses. Hint: it’s probably good news if you find creating PowerPoint presentations and answering emails boring. Read the full story.

—Melissa Heikkilä



The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 China’s population has fallen for the first time in 60 years

The news has major implications for the country’s social, defense and economic policies. (CNN)

+ China’s economy is slumping. (Quartz)

+ India is set to take over as the world’s most populous country. (Economist $)

+ Anti-covid zero demonstrators are still being detained. (Bloomberg $)

2 The first bill for Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase is looming

How he deals with it is yet another major test of his leadership. (FT $)

+ We’re witnessing the brain death of Twitter. (MIT Technology Review)



3 Getty Images is suing Stable Diffusion’s creators

Getty claims the software was trained using millions of unlawfully scraped images. (The Verge)

+ Microsoft is adding ChatGPT to its cloud service “soon.” (Bloomberg $)



4 EV sales have passed a significant milestone

They made up 10% of new cars sold last year. (WSJ $)

+ Tesla is slashing its prices—but not everyone’s happy. (The Verge)



5 Tenant-screening algorithms reportedly discriminated against Black renters

Now the US Department of Justice is getting involved. (Wired $)

+ AI has exacerbated racial bias in housing. Could it help eliminate it instead? (MIT Technology Review)

6 3D printed buildings could help to solve the US housing crisis

But there’s a major barrier: the way the construction industry works now. (New Yorker $)

+ Meet the designers printing houses out of salt and clay. (MIT Technology Review)



7 US tech firms are poaching talent from Latin American startups

Local startups struggle to match the salaries, which are still low by US standards. (Rest of World)



8 The agony and ecstasy of owning a coveted Instagram handle

You’d better prepare for people trying to steal it. (Slate $)