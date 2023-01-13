Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in

    Sponsored

    The quest for business value through HR transformation

    January 13, 2023

    Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."

    Infosys-MIT lockup logo image
    Stock image of a job interview

    Enterprises often treat technology as a mere set of tools that simplify work. However, technology solutions can deliver agility and flexibility, helping businesses meet their goals. The HR function can be a strategic partner by defining "the why, what, and how" of technology investment.

    Click here to continue.

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    A Roomba recorded a woman on the toilet. How did screenshots end up on Facebook?

    Robot vacuum companies say your images are safe, but a sprawling global supply chain for data from our devices creates risk.

    A startup says it’s begun releasing particles into the atmosphere, in an effort to tweak the climate

    Make Sunsets is already attempting to earn revenue for geoengineering, a move likely to provoke widespread criticism.

    These exclusive satellite images show that Saudi Arabia’s sci-fi megacity is well underway

    Weirdly, any recent work on The Line doesn’t show up on Google Maps. But we got the images anyway.

    The viral AI avatar app Lensa undressed me—without my consent

    My avatars were cartoonishly pornified, while my male colleagues got to be astronauts, explorers, and inventors.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.