Sponsored
Nvidia builds an AI cloud platform for power users and digital novices
Shanker Trivedi, Nvidia's head of enterprise business, explains why he believes AI is shaping up to be the greatest technology force of our time. He describes how the company is combining its world-class hardware and robust development community to construct a cloud-based AI platform for power users and digital novices alike.
