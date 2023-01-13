We can use sewage to track the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

“The infections that they cause last longer and can cause more damage … and they have a greater risk of death,” says Anne Leonard at the University of Exeter in the UK. We need antimicrobials to treat bacteria and fungi that infect the plants and crops we eat, too.

Kirby is leading an effort to establish a nationwide water surveillance system that will continuously look for AMR in wastewater across the US. The team will study samples collected from wastewater treatment plants, and search for bacterial genes that are known to confer resistance to antibiotics.

Kirby hopes to find evidence of bacteria that might cause infections—even if not everyone exposed to them gets sick. These bacteria could still make other people unwell.

Bacteria are also able to swap genes with each other, even those of different species. This could allow harmless bacteria to pass their genes for antibiotic resistance on to more dangerous bugs, making them resistant to antibiotics too.

“As long as people are using a toilet that’s connected to the sewer system—and that’s 80% of households in the US—we can get information on [their] infections whether they go to the doctor or not,” she says.

Plans are underway for Europe-wide surveillance, too. In October last year, the European Commission proposed revising laws on urban wastewater treatment to include AMR monitoring. For now, the revision states that “it is necessary to introduce a monitoring obligation for the presence of AMR in urban wastewaters to further develop our understanding and potentially take adequate action in the future.”

There are a few ways this information might be used. It might help doctors decide which antibiotics to prescribe.

At the moment, many antibiotic prescriptions essentially rely on best guesses at which drugs are likely to work. In theory, doctors can swab a person with an infection and send the sample off to a lab, which can grow the bacteria and work out which antibiotics are most likely to treat it. In reality, this doesn’t usually happen. Often, doctors can’t wait the day or two it takes to run lab tests. A person who is dying of septicemia, for example, needs antibiotics right away.