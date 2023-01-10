The EU wants to regulate your favorite AI tools

Last year was a big one for so-called generative AI, like the text-to-image model Stable Diffusion and the text generator ChatGPT. It was the first time many non-techy people got hands-on experience with an AI system.

Despite my best efforts not to think about AI during the holidays, everyone I met seemed to want to talk about it. I met a friend’s cousin who admitted to using ChatGPT to write a college essay (and went pale when he heard I had just written a story about how to detect AI-generated text); random people at a bar who, unprompted, started telling me about their experiments with the viral Lensa app; and a graphic designer who was nervous about AI image generators.

This year we are going to see AI models with more tricks up their metaphorical sleeves. My colleague Will Douglas Heaven and I have taken a stab at predicting exactly what’s likely to arrive in the field of AI in 2023.

One of my predictions is that we will see the AI regulatory landscape move from vague, high-level ethical guidelines to concrete, regulatory red lines as regulators in the EU finalize rules for the technology and US government agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission mull rules of their own.

Lawmakers in Europe are working on rules for image- and text-producing generative AI models that have created such excitement recently, such as Stable Diffusion, LaMDA, and ChatGPT. They could spell the end of the era of companies releasing their AI models into the wild with little to no safeguards or accountability.

These models increasingly form the backbone of many AI applications, yet the companies that make them are fiercely secretive about how they are built and trained. We don’t know much about how they work, and that makes it difficult to understand how the models generate harmful content or biased outcomes, or how to mitigate those problems.

The European Union is planning to update its upcoming sweeping AI regulation, called the AI Act, with rules that force these companies to shed some light on the inner workings of their AI models. It will likely be passed in the second half of the year, and after that, companies will have to comply if they want to sell or use AI products in the EU or face fines of up to 6% of their total worldwide annual turnover.

The EU calls these generative models “general-purpose AI” systems, because they can be used for many different things (not to be confused with artificial general intelligence, the much-hyped idea of AI superintelligence). For example, large language models such as GPT-3 can be used in customer service chatbots or to create disinformation at scale, and Stable Diffusion can be used to make images for greeting cards or nonconsensual deepfake porn.