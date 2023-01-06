The Download: what’s next for quantum computing, and hacking circadian clocks

For years, quantum’s news cycle was dominated by headlines about record-setting systems. But this year, researchers are getting off the hype train and knuckling down to life in the real world—bucking the trend of packing processors with ever more quantum bits, or “qubits,” in favor of fewer, but higher quality qubits.

Companies are also announcing new chips designed to connect directly to each other. It’s a move that’s expected to accelerate the shift toward “modular” quantum computers—and help the machines to scale up significantly in the process. Read the full story.

—Michael Brooks

How drugs that hack our circadian clocks might one day improve our health

We've got more than one biological clock. Beyond the one that marches onwards as we age, the circadian clock that sits in our brains keeps our bodies in rhythm. This clock helps control when we wake, eat, and sleep.

But there’s more to it than that. It also controls the finer aspects of how our bodies work, by influencing hundreds of molecular clocks throughout our cells and organs, from regulating our metabolisms to controlling how our genes make proteins.

Now scientists are working on ways to tailor treatments to our circadian rhythms. Drugs that specifically target the clocks themselves are being explored in the lab. Will we one day be able to hack our circadian clocks to improve our health? Read the full story.