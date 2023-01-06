How drugs that hack our circadian clocks might one day improve our health

But there’s more to it than that. It also controls the finer aspects of how our bodies work, by influencing hundreds of molecular clocks throughout our cells and organs. There are clocks that regulate metabolism, for example, and others that control how genes make proteins. So it’s not surprising that disruptions to our circadian rhythms—from jet lag or shift work, for example—can wreak havoc on our health.

Now scientists are working on ways to tailor treatments to our circadian rhythms. Drugs that specifically target the clocks themselves are being explored in the lab. Will we one day be able to hack our circadian clocks to improve our health?

Circadian clocks don’t tick forward so much as loop through cycles over a 24-hour period. They are essentially clusters of genes and proteins that work together. Some genes might make proteins during the day, for example. When enough of these proteins have been made, they block the genes from making more overnight. Once levels of these proteins drop too low, the genes switch back on again in the morning. And so the cycle continues.

These cycles are controlled internally, by what’s known as a “master clock” in the brain’s hypothalamus. This clock is thought to synchronize all the others. And while it sets its own rhythm, it is influenced by how much light enters our eyes, when we eat and sleep, and other aspects of our behavior.

Molecular clocks have been found to affect many biological functions. One study in mice found that 43% of the animals’ genes follow some kind of circadian rhythm. Most genes seem to make more proteins during “rush hours” just before dawn and dusk.

It’s tricky to do the same research in people, but we do know that plenty of human genes work in a similar way. Our hormones and immune cells seem to show circadian patterns, fluctuating throughout the day.

Even our microbiomes seem to cycle over the course of a day. When scientists analyzed stool samples from volunteers, they found that some types of gut bacteria seem to be more abundant during the day, while others are more abundant at night. The relative abundance of Bacteroidetes bacteria—which can break down starches and fibers in the gut—was 6% higher at night, for example. It’s not yet clear what this means for our health, but curiously, these patterns seem to be disrupted in people with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Both those conditions are more common in people who work night shifts, who also have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Again, it’s difficult to work out exactly how much of this risk can be blamed on a disrupted circadian rhythm, but research suggests that working overnight can shift the timing of when some genes make proteins. Some of these are proteins that are important for the immune system—particularly those that help kill cancer cells.