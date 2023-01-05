The Download: mRNA vaccines, and batteries’ breakout year

As the covid pandemic began, we were warned that wearing face coverings, disinfecting everything we touched, and keeping away from other people were some of the only ways we could protect ourselves from the potentially fatal disease.

Thankfully, a more effective form of protection was in the works. Scientists were developing new vaccines at rapid speed: sequencing the virus behind covid in January, and starting clinical trials of vaccines using messenger RNA in March. Vaccination efforts took off around the world by the end of 2020.

As things stand today, over 670 million doses of the vaccines have been delivered in the US. But while the first approved mRNA vaccines are for covid, similar vaccines are being explored for a whole host of other infectious diseases, including Malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, and Zika—and they could even help to treat cancer. Read the full story.

—Jessica Hamzelou

Why 2023 is a breakout year for batteries

If you stop to think about it for long enough, batteries start to sound a bit like magic. Seriously, tiny chemical factories that we carry around to store energy and release it when we need it, over and over again? Wild.

But magic aside, batteries are set for a starring role in climate action, both in powering EVs and in storing electricity generated by wind turbines and solar panels. There are significant challenges in making them cheaper and more efficient, but 2023 might be the year when some dramatically different approaches to batteries could see progress. Read the full story.